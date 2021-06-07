Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,132 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $2,591,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTWO stock opened at $184.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.86 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTWO. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.89.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

