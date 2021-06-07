Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $8.95 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.35% of iHeartMedia worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iHeartMedia by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 513,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

IHRT opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IHRT. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.