Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $9.80 Million Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68,492 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Veracyte worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $32.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veracyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In related news, Director Jens Holstein bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

