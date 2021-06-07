Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $9.21 Million in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.82% of Monarch Casino & Resort at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $70.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

