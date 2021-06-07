Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Invests $9.24 Million in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 190,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,243,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the 1st quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of SPR opened at $50.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 2.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

