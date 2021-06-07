Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,924 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VALE. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 price target on shares of Vale in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Vale stock opened at $22.45 on Monday. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

