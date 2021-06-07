Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nelnet worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE NNI opened at $74.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 92.07, a quick ratio of 92.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $78.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $340.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.23 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 30.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Nelnet Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

