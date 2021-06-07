Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In related news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.84, for a total value of $153,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,223.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,098 shares of company stock valued at $4,116,924 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMN stock opened at $93.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.74. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $94.82. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

