Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 998 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 66,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $104.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $62.06 and a twelve month high of $118.80.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.41. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.9241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

