Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 83.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 312,489 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Seagen by 14.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $4,429,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 277.3% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 34.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.36.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total transaction of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,739,946. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.24. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

