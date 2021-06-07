Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Insider Sells £15,075,375.20 in Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) insider Giles Brand sold 4,500,112 shares of Luceco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £15,075,375.20 ($19,696,074.21).

Shares of LON:LUCE traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 358 ($4.68). 151,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,102. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 318.09. Luceco plc has a 12-month low of GBX 91.70 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 371 ($4.85). The stock has a market cap of £575.66 million and a PE ratio of 19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.18%.

Separately, Numis Securities lowered shares of Luceco to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 380 ($4.96) in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

