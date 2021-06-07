Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 48,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.24. 17,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,134. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.99. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.