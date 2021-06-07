Lunyr Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000510 BTC on major exchanges. Lunyr has a market cap of $399,014.65 and $4,816.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00073392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00026277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.82 or 0.01012626 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,334.79 or 0.09793207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00051444 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

