LUXCoin (LUX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,636.00

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded down 28.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 7th. LUXCoin has a market cap of $997,111.49 and $3,636.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LUXCoin has traded 34% lower against the dollar. One LUXCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0871 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LUXCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,660.68 or 1.00183724 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $411.14 or 0.01123523 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.34 or 0.00528335 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.45 or 0.00397474 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00081330 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004528 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 12,451,577 coins and its circulating supply is 11,444,344 coins. LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuxCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the PHI1612 algorithm (built from; Skein, JH, Cubehash, Fugue, Streebog and Echo). Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

LUXCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LUXCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUXCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.