Lynne Marie Laube Sells 900 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total transaction of $90,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lynne Marie Laube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 9,053 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $923,677.59.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 2,139 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $225,536.16.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lynne Marie Laube sold 4,278 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.52, for a total transaction of $524,140.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $7.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.32. The company had a trading volume of 299,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,145. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 2.60. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.96 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,451,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,202,000 after purchasing an additional 745,762 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $48,890,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $8,047,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 780,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,432,000 after acquiring an additional 217,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.17.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

