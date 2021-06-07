Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded at Truist

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.61% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

MGNI stock opened at $28.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $2,731,485.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $2,991,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,549,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,809,852.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,392 shares of company stock valued at $18,059,558. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 31.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 166,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $143,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth $13,945,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

