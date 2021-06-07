Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$91.00 and last traded at C$91.00, with a volume of 156 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$89.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEQ. ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Mainstreet Equity in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mainstreet Equity to C$90.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Mainstreet Equity alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$850.40 million and a P/E ratio of 13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$84.12.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.0200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.