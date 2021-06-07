Maker Market Cap Hits $3.64 Billion (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $3.64 billion and $136.89 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3,666.80 or 0.10248469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00075883 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00027108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.74 or 0.01052964 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00095585 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,477 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Buying and Selling Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

