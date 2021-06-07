MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC on popular exchanges. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $45.43 million and approximately $8.69 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 298,664,839 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

MANTRA DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANTRA DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANTRA DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MANTRA DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

