Maple (MPL) Trading 7% Lower Over Last Week

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. Maple has a market cap of $7.30 million and $379,957.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maple has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for about $11.31 or 0.00033504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00073618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00026554 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.77 or 0.00992093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.70 or 0.09867714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.