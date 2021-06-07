Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Gap Up to $42.71

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.71, but opened at $44.01. Maravai LifeSciences shares last traded at $41.46, with a volume of 5,093 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.12.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 545.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.18% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

