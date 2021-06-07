Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 6,074 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 142.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 950,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 12.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 17.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.04. 270,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,618,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

