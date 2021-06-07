Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 38,634 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of GSLC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.01. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,424. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.44. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $84.15.

