Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 2,490 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,296,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 391,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.98. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,662. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.80 and a one year high of $117.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.08.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

