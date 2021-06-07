Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 67,236 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.14. 702,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,254,824. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $53.09.

