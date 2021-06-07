Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 10.1% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $423.41. 198,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,459. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $296.49 and a 12-month high of $424.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

