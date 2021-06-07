Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $54.67. 1,257,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,335,073. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

