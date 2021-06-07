Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,395.06. The company had a trading volume of 40,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,760. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,280.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,516.55.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.