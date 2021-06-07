Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 80.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,791 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $61.14. The company had a trading volume of 455,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,046,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

