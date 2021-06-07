Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 466.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,002,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,377 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,151,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,996,000 after purchasing an additional 866,481 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 687,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,458,000 after purchasing an additional 508,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 633,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 444,687 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.29. 9,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,692. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $62.59 and a one year high of $95.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.68.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

