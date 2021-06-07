Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 133.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 819,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,977,000 after acquiring an additional 596,812 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $230.08. 1,060,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,736,873. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $133.28 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.68.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

