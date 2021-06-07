Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 222.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 124.2% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 331,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,881,000 after purchasing an additional 183,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.53.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.52. 159,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,195,075. The company has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

