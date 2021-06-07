Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,537 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after buying an additional 147,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after buying an additional 127,910 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after buying an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after buying an additional 266,116 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $89.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,933. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.10. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

