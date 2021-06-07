Marcum Wealth LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.31. 15,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,915. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

