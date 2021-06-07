Marcum Wealth LLC Has $8.09 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock remained flat at $$271.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.24 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

