Marcum Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 197.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,389 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.12. 163,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,921,965. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.