Marcum Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.4% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $224.65. 1,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,777. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $221.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

