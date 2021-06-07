Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 76.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $6.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.71. 501,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,551,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78. The stock has a market cap of $954.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,888,753 shares of company stock valued at $578,700,197 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

