Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 155.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 31,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 63,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 135,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.84. 170,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,309,799. The company has a market cap of $240.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

