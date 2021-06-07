Marcum Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 214.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.85. 283,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,510,482. The company has a market capitalization of $207.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

