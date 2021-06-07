Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 3,874 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.55. 47,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,259. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.29 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.58.

