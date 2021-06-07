Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 614 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,379,000 after purchasing an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $346,161,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after acquiring an additional 95,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,243,000 after acquiring an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $235.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,109. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

