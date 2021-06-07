Marcum Wealth LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,533. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.80 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $173.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.