Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.14. 10,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,421. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $146.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

