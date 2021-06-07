Marlin (POND) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Marlin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Marlin has a total market capitalization of $72.63 million and $61.54 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00065011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00277072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00242994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $383.80 or 0.01137405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,689.20 or 0.99839584 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.