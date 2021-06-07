Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $139.93

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $139.93 and last traded at $137.97, with a volume of 1524522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.67.

MMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.67. The company has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,389,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,360,000 after buying an additional 1,769,108 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,053,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,867,186,000 after buying an additional 1,704,020 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,358,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,609 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,507,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

