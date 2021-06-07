Martin Vogelbaum Sells 8,640 Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Stock

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CARA stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.47. The company had a trading volume of 565,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,344. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.03. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $674.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

