Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.033-1.097 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,237,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,220,869. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total transaction of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

