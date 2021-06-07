Maryland Capital Management Acquires 1,797 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Maryland Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 162,279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 861,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $377,220,000 after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $470.92. 3,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,054,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.14. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.41 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $462.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.45%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $491.38.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.