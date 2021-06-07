Maryland Capital Management Acquires 6,900 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 214.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

IWF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $256.60. The company had a trading volume of 17,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,270. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $180.44 and a 52 week high of $263.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

